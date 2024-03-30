Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,031 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

