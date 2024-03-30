Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3,606.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FANG opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $198.53. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

