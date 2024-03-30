Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

