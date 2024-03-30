Gradient Investments LLC Buys 829 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

SU opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

