Gradient Investments LLC Has $23.07 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

