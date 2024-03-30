Gradient Investments LLC Has $32.89 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,717 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 20.00% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 93,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMOT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

