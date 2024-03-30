Gradient Investments LLC Has $35.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

CVX opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.71. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

