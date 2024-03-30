Gradient Investments LLC Has $43.96 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 4.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,392,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

