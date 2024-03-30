Gradient Investments LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 978.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

TM stock opened at $251.68 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $199.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

