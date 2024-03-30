Gradient Investments LLC Has $56.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $56,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.