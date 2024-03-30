Gradient Investments LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

