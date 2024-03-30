Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

