Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $73,764,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CM opened at $50.72 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

