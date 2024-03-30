Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

