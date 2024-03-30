Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SHE opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

