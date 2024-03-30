Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after buying an additional 115,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 412,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.