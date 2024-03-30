Gradient Investments LLC Sells 134 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NVS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

