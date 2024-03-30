Gradient Investments LLC Sells 139,368 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139,368 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

