Gradient Investments LLC Sells 769 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

