Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSE UBS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

