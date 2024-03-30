Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.81. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 15,653 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Graphite One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.