Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 55946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

