Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 29th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guardforce AI Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guardforce AI during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

