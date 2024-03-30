Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.21. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 645,004 shares traded.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3891 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

