HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
HONE stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74.
HONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
