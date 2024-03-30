Haywood Securities Cuts Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$14.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance
BRAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.