HC Wainwright Raises Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Delcath Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 563.60% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.