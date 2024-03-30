HC Wainwright Raises Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 563.60% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

