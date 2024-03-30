HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

