HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $333.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

