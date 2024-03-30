Head to Head Analysis: PLBY Group (PLBY) vs. The Competition

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PLBY Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $142.95 million -$277.70 million -0.40 PLBY Group Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

PLBY Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -119.60% -81.52% -18.32% PLBY Group Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 PLBY Group Competitors 120 539 460 6 2.31

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 1.09%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PLBY Group rivals beat PLBY Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

