Head to Head Contrast: Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80 Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Complete Solaria has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 898.34%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 0.49% 5.38% 2.01% Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Complete Solaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 1.83 $25.50 million $0.02 454.50 Complete Solaria N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Complete Solaria on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.