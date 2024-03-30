HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

BEATW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

