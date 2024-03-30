Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

