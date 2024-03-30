Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,759,500 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759,500 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of EnLink Midstream worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

