Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $79.76. 8,981,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896,513. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.