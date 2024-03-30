Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises about 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

