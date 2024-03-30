Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

