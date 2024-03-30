Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
