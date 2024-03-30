Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.