Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 990,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,057. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.