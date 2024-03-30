Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 1,840,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

