Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

