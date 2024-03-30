Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.18. 9,259,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

