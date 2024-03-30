Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,562,000. Group 1 Automotive comprises about 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $292.23 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.26 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.62.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

