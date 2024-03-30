Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.26 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $155.57 million and approximately $9,666.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00015007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,125.88 or 1.00075221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00139459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23768028 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $20,200.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.