Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $2.81. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,104,759 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,338,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 169,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

