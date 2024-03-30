Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,358 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE GDDY traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,873. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

