Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 1,831,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

