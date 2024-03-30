Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 400,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

