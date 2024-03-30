Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

