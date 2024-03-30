Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 14,258 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,144,000 after purchasing an additional 891,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.